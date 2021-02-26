Ardmore police investigating packages of poison found in neighborhood

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are investigating after poison was found scattered in a northern Ardmore neighborhood on Sunday.

Nearly every house on the block has pet dogs and one dog died after neighbors say it ate the poison.

“I know she was poisoned,” the dog’s owner, Brandy Johnson said.

A poison called strychnine was found wrapped in tissue packages filled with macaroni noodles and tied with rubber bands.

Johnson said she wonders if her dog Sheba was targeted because she watched over the neighborhood. She said both her dogs had a special bark for people they didn’t recognize.

“I don’t know who would be so cruel as to hurt an animal,” Johnson said. “I really don’t. I mean they would never hurt anybody. If you don’t belong here, sure that’s their job to let us know you don’t belong here.”

Denny Spradling from Guardian Pests and Termite Services said he was shocked that someone could find strychnine. He said professionals don’t use the poison anymore, and it’s been a restricted substance in the USA since 1978.

Johnson said she fed her dog early that morning around 4 a.m., but around 8 a.m. later the dog was having a seizure.

“She was kind of breathing funny and then she stopped for a minute and I started pumping her chest,” Johnson said.

Sheba died in her arms, and that afternoon Johnson’s neighbor found the strychnine packages in her yard. Johnson said the whole neighborhood is now taking up Sheba’s job to stay on the lookout for anyone suspicious.

“Well we’re a family,” Johnson said. “As soon as this happened, we’re all on the lookout. We decided who’s taking shifts.”

And they think it’s happened before.

“Just a couple blocks away, the same thing happened to [another dog],” Johnson said. “She seized just like Sheba did.”

Ardmore police said they’re still investigating.

