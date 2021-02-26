Advertisement

Lake Texoma fishermen weigh in on striper bass season after cold front

Lake Texoma fishermen weigh in on striper bass season after cold front.
Lake Texoma fishermen weigh in on striper bass season after cold front.(KXII)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - Striper bass fishermen are back out on Lake Texoma where water temperatures dipped down to 42 degrees several days last week.

Those temperatures can be devastating to threadfin shad, a bait fish used for striper bass fishing.

“They love this temperature, they get really fat and sassy this time of year,” said Striper Express Guide Service Owner Bill Carey. “They put on a lot of weight, and like I said, January February we target larger fish.”

The smaller of the species, threadfin shad are sensitive to water under 45 degrees.

“The water hitting the lake in the rain is warmer than the water in the lake,” said Striper Express Pro Fishing Guide Chris Carey. “The water in the lake right now is 39 to 42 degrees. So this will all help, all we need is some to make it. I’m feeling great about it.”

Carey said shad dieoffs come around every winter. While the damage from this latest winter storm is yet to be seen, schools of shad are still popping up across Lake Texoma.

“Sometimes you’ll see some skinny fish as the shad population is rebounding but they’re very prolific and breed like crazy,” Carey said.

Fishermen are in the middle of gill net surveys from both sides of the red river to track the populations of all species in the lake.

Judging by the catch from, Carey said a long striper season is all but underway.

“These fish bite year round and we joke with the people up north, ‘while you’re drilling holes in the ice, we’re catching fish,” Carey said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor addressed the state on Wednesday to update Texans on the way he wants legislator...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the state about Texans crippling power bills
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Benny Eugene Souther, Jr., 41, Sentenced to 32 Years in prison.
Sherman man gets 32 years on meth charges
A Sherman teen has been missing for a week, and her mother says not knowing where she is...
Police investigate missing 14-year-old Sherman girl
This undated photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths

Latest News

With any natural disaster, clean up comes after and in Texoma, many residents are trying to get...
SCAM ALERT: Winter storm damage clean up leads to contractor scams
Both school bonds need a sixty percent super majority to pass.
Two Calera school bonds on March ballot
Another Texoma ATM was hit by thieves early this morning. Police believe it's the same suspects.
Tushka ATM hit by thieves, FBI investigating
Republican David Spiller wins rural Texas House seat