Texoma Area Paratransit Services (TAPS) announces new promotion

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday, February 25th, Judge Bill Magers announced during Grayson County Commissioners court that current TAPS general manager, Josh Walker, will be transitioning into his new role with Transdev in San Marcos.

Josh joined the TAPS team in 2016 as assistant general manager for the company’s contract in Sherman, Texas. Previous to his role with the company, Walker spent 10 years as an officer with the Bonham Police Department.

“Josh has made an incredible impact on our passengers and the service in the six-county Texoma area,” said Ibrahima Toure, Transdev’s southwest regional vice president. “Josh is great at developing strong relationships with the client and his community and through those strong partnerships he achieves great things. I know he will continue this trend for Texas State. We are excited for the impact he will make,” Toure added.

“My experience with TAPS has been amazing. I have had the pleasure of working with a committed Board, a dedicated group of employees and an appreciative community,” added Walker. “As a team, we accomplished a lot, including securing a strong safety culture and establishing stability and a strong foundation for our client. I learned so much and for that I am grateful. I look forward to my new role and the contributions I can make,” concluded Walker.

