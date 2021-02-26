Tushka ATM hit by thieves, FBI investigating

TUSHKA, Okla. (KXII) - Another Texoma ATM was hit by thieves early this morning, this time north of the Red in Atoka County. Tushka police believe the same suspects are responsible for the six other attempted ATM thefts in our area so far this year

Tushka police were called around 3 Thursday morning for an attempted theft of this ATM. Earlier this week thieves targeted ATMs in Pottsboro, Collinsville and Howe after three ATMs in Sherman and Denison were hit last month. Tushka police believe this incident may be related.

“After I looked at the ATM it was turned over on its face, it had been torn off the foundation, and it has four boxes in it, two of those boxes they keep the money in were gone,” said Tushka police chief, Charles Sanders.

Sanders says one box held money, one held receipts, and the other two boxes were empty.

“The first box we checked all their money was still there. They had missed the money. So they didn’t get what they were after,” said Sanders.

Gas station surveillance from across the street caught the suspects in a stolen white F-250 pickup with a chain around the ATM.

Sanders says he later found an abandoned, stolen F-250 in town and matched it with a hubcap and step rail left at the scene. It was stolen out of Texas.

In 6 recent ATM thefts in Grayson County, the attempts had similar methods with stolen pickups and chains.

“One particular was with this same bank. They took a stolen pickup hooked onto the ATM and when they pulled off they got stuck so they just left the pickup and the ATM there,” said Sanders.

Only one theft attempt resulted in a loss of money, and one arrest. Denison Police arrested Justin Jamal Lee after one of the first ATMs was hit in January, but Lee bonded out of jail the next week.

“More than just this agency, there’s several agencies now that we’re all talking and putting things together the best we can and see if we can catch some of these guys,” said Sanders.

Sanders says they’re calling in the FBI to help investigate.

