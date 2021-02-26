Two Calera school bonds on March ballot
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Two school bonds on the ballot in Calera next week.
One bond is to perform security and HVAC improvements at the Early Childhood, Elementary and Middle schools for $175,000.
Another is for two new schools buses for $200,000.
Both need a sixty percent super majority to pass.
A year ago Calera voters rejected two similar measures.
Election day is Tuesday March 2nd.
