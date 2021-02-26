Two Calera school bonds on March ballot

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Two school bonds on the ballot in Calera next week.

One bond is to perform security and HVAC improvements at the Early Childhood, Elementary and Middle schools for $175,000.

Another is for two new schools buses for $200,000.

Both need a sixty percent super majority to pass.

A year ago Calera voters rejected two similar measures.

Election day is Tuesday March 2nd.

