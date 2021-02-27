A local restaurant was ready to open back up again after the winter storm only to walk in to disaster

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Wanna Burger owner and employees were ready to come back to work to serve their customers until they saw that their cash and computers were taken, and broken glass was everywhere.

The reopening of Wanna Burger had to wait a few more days, burglars ransacked the decades old burger joint the night before they were hoping to see their customers.

“I was so eager to get in here and actually start feeding people again you know that makes me happy to see people happy that’s why I’m here to do this business,” Owner of Wanna Burger Adam Shemo said.

Shemo said the suspect came from the back door where he broke the window and decided to thrash everything, and it was all caught on camera.

“I wanted that person or whoever to see that hey we’re here and we are here to be here long term and actually be here stronger than what he did,” Shemo said.

One of the computers that the suspect took was found across the street by the police but was too damaged to be used.

Shemo said the suspect took cash from the register and quarters that he was saving up.

Shemo said if it wasn’t for the restaurant’s insurance they wouldn’t have been able to open up so soon.

“We got to see our family again as I say, uh the people that come in to this restaurant and they’ve been a very big support the people of Sherman and all of Texoma has been a very big support of our restaurant,” Shemo said.

Surveillance shows one person inside and another waiting at the drive through window when all of this went down.

Sherman police said this is still an ongoing investigation and they haven’t arrested anyone yet.

