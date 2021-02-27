Advertisement

Denison coaching search ends, announcement coming Monday

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Denison head coaching search has ended and the Yellow Jackets have found their man.

Denison is expected to announce South Grand Prairie coach Brent Whitson as their head coach and athletic director on Monday.

Nothing is official yet. Denison Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott confirmed that no contract has been signed. Until that happens, the deal is not complete.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Whitson has confirmed with them that he has accepted the job.

Whitson has been the head coach at South Grand Prairie for 10 years. He also has deep ties in Oklahoma including a coaching stint at Broken Arrow. He was the head coach at Shawnee, where he won a state championship in 2003.

