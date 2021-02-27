Durant fire chief leaves after 31 years, new chief announced

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - After over 30 years with the department, Durant fire chief Roger Joines is taking on a new position with the Choctaw Nation. He reflects on his time with the department and shares who will be taking his place.

“There comes a time that you know it’s time to step down and do something else,” said Roger Joines, Durant fire chief.

Joines has called the Durant Fire department home for the past 31 years. Friday was his last day serving as fire chief.

“It’s a really supportive community, it’s a really tight-knit community that really comes together and help each other. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to be fire chief, a better group of guys to work with on a day-to-day basis,” said Joines.

Joines says it’s bittersweet to leave his band of brothers, but is looking forward to a new opportunity joining the Choctaw Nation’s fire marshal’s office. He says he’s grateful for the community’s constant support over the years.

Roger Joines says he is grateful for his time as fire chief because of the constant support from the Durant community. (KXII)

“I think we get the most benefit because we see people I guess in their hardest times. We go out and we help other people, but we have people doing something for us all the time,” said Joines.

The city announced that Jeff Langford, the current deputy chief, will succeed Joines as Durant’s fire chief.

“It gives me a very good feeling to know that I’m leaving it in very good hands. He’ll do a great job. He’s worked with these guys side by side for years, has their respect. He truly loves his department, loves the community that he’s helping,” said Joines.

His last day in the office was spent giving back to his crew, setting up a retirement party for one of his firefighters.

“It’s nice to get to do that on my last day to give back to him because these guys do all the work and usually I get the thanks out in the public, so it’s just a little something I get to give back to these guys when they retire,” said Joines.

