Advertisement

Oklahoma artist’s home, studio lost in Thursday night fire

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONNERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Local legendary artist Jim Baker’s home and studio was consumed in a house fire at 6 p.m. Thursday, but Baker said he’s thankful his oil paintings were not lost.

“I don’t have many on hand, but the ones I did are my favorites,” Baker said.

He said he and his wife have worn out two vans going to art shows and competitions around the country, but the Connerville house was their home.

“We moved here 43 years ago,” Baker said. “I’ve had this studio all that time. Painted and sold countless pictures.”

The fire started when a stove pipe got too hot.

He said while his wife called nine one one... he started rescuing the artwork.

“I’m lucky that I was able to save them,” Baker said. “I always thought of having to get them in a hurry- just in case something like a fire happened. And sure enough it did.”

The fire departments arrived in ten minutes.

“They were very quick to get out here, but it was pretty well engulfed at that time,” Baker said.

The home gave him the peace he needed for his art.

“I wanted to hide out in a wonderful place,” Baker said. “And I was a boy here.”

He said over the years they’ve added on and made memories with friends and family.

“It was making a great studio and place to live and I was real happy with it but now its back to the drawing board,” Baker said.

Baker said he’ll start rebuilding his home and studio as soon as possible. A dinner benefitting Jim and Shirley Baker will be held at the Colleyville Senior Center on March 13th at 5 p.m. Contact Bruce Woods at (580) 371-5160 for more details.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor addressed the state on Wednesday to update Texans on the way he wants legislator...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the state about Texans crippling power bills
Benny Eugene Souther, Jr., 41, Sentenced to 32 Years in prison.
Sherman man gets 32 years on meth charges
A Sherman teen has been missing for a week, and her mother says not knowing where she is...
Police investigate missing 14-year-old Sherman girl
Lake Texoma fishermen weigh in on striper bass season after cold front.
Lake Texoma fishermen weigh in on striper season after winter storm
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop

Latest News

Roger Joines reflects on his time with the department as fire chief and shares who will be...
Durant fire chief leaves after 31 years, new chief announced
A Sherman couple is out $200 after watching live footage of a thief take a package right off...
Porch pirate caught on video stealing tire in Sherman
Coronavirus Update
What we know about the 62,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma
Transdev, TAPS to continue partnership