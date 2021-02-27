Advertisement

Van Alstyne’s Crawford signs with Arlington Baptist

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne volleyball player Janessa Crawford decided to continue her athletic career, by signing with Arlington Baptist University. Janessa played a big part in the Lady Panthers run at the state finals in 2019, and says A.B.U. is the right fit for her.

“Their coach actually used to coach here, and she has a background on where I’m from,” said Crawford. “She’s really nice and sweet. The team is really a team, they play together. I got to go practice with them, and it felt like home.”

