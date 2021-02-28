Dozens gathered in Gainesville Saturday afternoon to honor the memory of a 3-month-old infant.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s been nine months since her murder, and on Saturday her family held a first heavenly birthday party for her.

“I want today to be um a happy day and I want everybody smiling because I know that Lyrik is up there doing it in heaven,” Lyrik’s mom Karina Ortiz said.

Family and friends gathered at the burial site and released balloons on Saturday, in honor of baby Lyrik.

In June last year Gainesville police issued an Amber Alert for the 3-month-old.

Court documents state deputies found her still strapped to her car seat, in a car submerged in the Red River.

They found her father Jeremy Brown swimming, and holding onto the car.

Deputies arrested him for capital murder.

Her mother Karina Ortiz said the memorial was for her loved ones to look back on their three short months with Lyrik.

“We would always like get dressed up and I put bows all over her and make her smile and just get the camera out and she would automatically smile and if you just tell her she was cute then she had the best time ever take a lot of pictures with me,” Ortiz said.

Lyrik’s grandfather Edgar Ortiz said the family has been brought closer together.

“We don’t want nobody to forget about her,” Lyrik’s grandfather Edgar Ortiz said.

“What happened with Lyrik can happen with anybody else any other families,” Lyric’s great grandmother Vilma Rodriguez said.

Last Thursday, she would have turned one years old.

So instead, they celebrated her first birthday in heaven.

“We just hope that justice is served for what had been done,” Edgar Ortiz said.

The family says Brown’s pre-trial is set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.