Advertisement

Ex-NFL player from Ada arrested for human trafficking complaint

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Ada police arrested Qumain Black on a federal...
According to court documents, on Wednesday, Ada police arrested Qumain Black on a federal warrant for human trafficking.(The Ada News)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada football standout and former Chicago Bear was arrested for a human trafficking complaint.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Ada police arrested Qumain Black, 28, on a federal warrant.

The federal criminal complaint states he was part of a human trafficking ring from around July to November of last year.

The complaint says Black and others “conspired and agreed with each other to knowingly in and affecting interstate commerce,” and threatening and forcing them to engage in commercial sex acts.

Victims told investigators Black would post ads online and arrange the meetings at hotels in the DFW area and Oklahoma City.

The complaint says he would take the money ranging from $200 to $500 each time.

The records say the young women claimed he would beat them if they refused.

Black played football for Ada High School and East Central University.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reacts a week after triple homicide in Celina.
Affidavit: Celina man told 911 dispatcher “I just killed my whole family”
Lake Texoma fishermen weigh in on striper bass season after cold front.
Lake Texoma fishermen weigh in on striper season after winter storm
Day before reopening of Wanna Burger it was burglarized and had to stay closed even longer
Sherman restaurant reopens after burglary, vandalism during winter storm
A Sherman couple is out $200 after watching live footage of a thief take a package right off...
Porch pirate caught on video stealing tire in Sherman
Giana Smith was last seen on Feb. 17.
Prayer vigil held for missing Sherman teen

Latest News

Day before reopening of Wanna Burger it was burglarized and had to stay closed even longer
Sherman restaurant reopens after burglary, vandalism during winter storm
Community reacts a week after triple homicide in Celina.
Affidavit: Celina man told 911 dispatcher “I just killed my whole family”
Roger Joines reflects on his time with the department as fire chief and shares who will be...
Durant fire chief leaves after 31 years, new chief announced
Local legendary artist Jim Baker’s home and studio was consumed in a house fire at 6 p.m....
Oklahoma artist’s home, studio lost in Thursday night fire