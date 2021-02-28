Ex-NFL player from Ada arrested for human trafficking complaint

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada football standout and former Chicago Bear was arrested for a human trafficking complaint.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Ada police arrested Qumain Black, 28, on a federal warrant.

The federal criminal complaint states he was part of a human trafficking ring from around July to November of last year.

The complaint says Black and others “conspired and agreed with each other to knowingly in and affecting interstate commerce,” and threatening and forcing them to engage in commercial sex acts.

Victims told investigators Black would post ads online and arrange the meetings at hotels in the DFW area and Oklahoma City.

The complaint says he would take the money ranging from $200 to $500 each time.

The records say the young women claimed he would beat them if they refused.

Black played football for Ada High School and East Central University.

