Area Oklahoma High School Basketball Playoff Pairings - Mar. 3-6
Here is a list of area Oklahoma high school basketball playoff pairings for March 3-6.
Wednesday, March 3rd:
Boys:
Roff vs. Tyrone @ The Fairgrounds
Girls:
Vanoss vs. Thomas Fay-Custer @ The Fairgrounds
Thursday, March 4th:
Boys:
Ardmore vs. Gleenpool @ McAlester
Kingston vs. Jones @ Ada
Tishomingo vs. Keys @ Henryetta
Stratford vs. Hobart @ Chickasha
Vanoss vs. Snyder @ The Fairgrounds
Velma-Alma vs. Arapaho @ The Fairgrounds
Girls:
Ardmore vs. Duncan @ Carl Albert
Byng vs. Tecumseh @ Shawnee
Ada vs. Inola @ Checotah
Broken Bow vs. Blanchard @ Checotah
Davis vs. Marlow @ Ada
Idabel vs. Keys @ Henryetta
Hugo vs. Roland @ Henryetta
Friday, March 5th:
Boys:
Hugo vs. Beggs @ Henryetta
Girls:
Kingston vs. Jones @ Ada
Latta vs. Silo @ Chickasha
