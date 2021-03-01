Advertisement

Area Oklahoma High School Basketball Playoff Pairings - Mar. 3-6

(WDBJ)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Here is a list of area Oklahoma high school basketball playoff pairings for March 3-6.

Wednesday, March 3rd:

Boys:

Roff vs. Tyrone @ The Fairgrounds

Girls:

Vanoss vs. Thomas Fay-Custer @ The Fairgrounds

Thursday, March 4th:

Boys:

Ardmore vs. Gleenpool @ McAlester

Kingston vs. Jones @ Ada

Tishomingo vs. Keys @ Henryetta

Stratford vs. Hobart @ Chickasha

Vanoss vs. Snyder @ The Fairgrounds

Velma-Alma vs. Arapaho @ The Fairgrounds

Girls:

Ardmore vs. Duncan @ Carl Albert

Byng vs. Tecumseh @ Shawnee

Ada vs. Inola @ Checotah

Broken Bow vs. Blanchard @ Checotah

Davis vs. Marlow @ Ada

Idabel vs. Keys @ Henryetta

Hugo vs. Roland @ Henryetta

Friday, March 5th:

Boys:

Hugo vs. Beggs @ Henryetta

Girls:

Kingston vs. Jones @ Ada

Latta vs. Silo @ Chickasha

