Area Texas High School Playoff Pairings - Mar. 1-5
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Here is a list of area Texas high school playoff pairings for March 1-2.
Tuesday, March 2nd:
Girls:
TCS vs. Lubbock Kingdom Prep @ TCS 4:30
Muenster vs. Lipan @ Prosper 6:30
Dodd City vs. Saltillo @ Prairiland 7:00
Gunter vs. Ponder - Time and location TBD
Boys:
TCS vs. Covenant Classical @ Covenant Classical 6:00
Friday, March 5th:
Boys:
Chisum vs. Tatum @ Athens time TBD
