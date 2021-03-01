Advertisement

Area Texas High School Playoff Pairings - Mar. 1-5

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Here is a list of area Texas high school playoff pairings for March 1-2.

Tuesday, March 2nd:

Girls:

TCS vs. Lubbock Kingdom Prep @ TCS 4:30

Muenster vs. Lipan @ Prosper 6:30

Dodd City vs. Saltillo @ Prairiland 7:00

Gunter vs. Ponder - Time and location TBD

Boys:

TCS vs. Covenant Classical @ Covenant Classical 6:00

Friday, March 5th:

Boys:

Chisum vs. Tatum @ Athens time TBD

