Advertisement

Brilliant meteor lights up skies over Canada, Montana

It was caught in more than 100 videos
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A huge fireball lit up the night skies over Canada and parts of the northern United States.

Its path was caught on security and doorbell cameras in the wee hours of the night last week.

A meteor’s fiery effect happens when rock or other space debris burns up as it enters the earth’s atmosphere.

This one was bright enough to be classified as a fireball

The American Meteor Society said it received over 400 reports of sightings of the brilliant display and more than 100 videos of it.

Most of them came from Alberta, Canada.

The society received over 100 video recordings of the phenomenon.

The organization also says the fireball was visible in neighboring regions of Canada, as well as Montana.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Ada police arrested Qumain Black on a federal...
Ex-NFL player from Ada arrested on human trafficking complaint
Family of three-month-old infant Lyrik holds a balloon release ceremony in honor of Lyrik's...
Friends, family remember murdered Gainesville girl on what would have been 1st birthday
Community reacts a week after triple homicide in Celina.
Affidavit: Celina man told 911 dispatcher “I just killed my whole family”
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Day before reopening of Wanna Burger it was burglarized and had to stay closed even longer
Sherman restaurant reopens after burglary, vandalism during winter storm

Latest News

The Oslo-based organization said that it was the third-highest number of candidates ever,...
329 candidates for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Video out of Stamford, Connecticut, shows a dog walker holding a man in a hoodie at gunpoint,...
Woman records armed confrontation outside window, shouts at man to put down gun
Desi Vega's Seafood and Prime Steaks issued a public apology after a black couple was racially...
Restaurant in La. issues apology after couple racially profiled; employees suspended
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Prince Philip moved to specialized London heart hospital
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Senate Democrats consider changes to House virus relief bill with stimulus checks