Denison introduces Brent Whitson as new head coach

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets introduced Brent Whitson as their new head coach and athletic director.

Whitson comes from South Grand Prairie where he has been the head coach for the past ten years. He coached at Richardson and was the head coach at Shawnee, where he won a state title, and at Broken Arrow.

Whitson has plenty of Texoma ties. He grew up and played football at Ada and later played at East Central University. He served on the staff with legendary Ada coach Larry McBroom as well.

We've got a new coach in Denison! pic.twitter.com/D98V21lAT0 — Travis Buckner - KXII (@TravisBuckner15) March 1, 2021

He inherits a Denison team coming off a trip to the playoffs with several key players coming back. The Jackets went 7-4 last season.

“You can’t wipe the smile off my face,” Whitson said. “We are excited to be here. Like I said, I thought I had a destination job when I went to South Grand Prairie ten years ago. I found out this weekend what a real destination job is. This will be home.”

Denison received 97 applicants and would interview eight of them. Denison superintendent Dr. Henry Scott said that Whitson was a great choice for the school district.

“I think the guy we got is the right person, at the right time, that will be great for Denison and be great for our athletics,” Scott said. “Not only the football coaching part of it, but all of our athletic programs, boys and girls.”

