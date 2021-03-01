Illegal cock fighting arena discovered in Bryan Co.

ALLISON, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday, Bryan County Deputies discovered an illegal cockfighting arena while responding to a service call south of Durant in Allison.

Upon arrival, the deputies noticed over 100 vehicles parked outside of a barn along with approximately 250 people on the property. Multiple parties fled to the wooded area to avoid detection.

Inside the barn the deputies discovered an arena containing bleachers, food concessions, a standing call podium and an area described as a “pit’ that was covered in chicken feathers and blood.

The deputies also discovered a staging area connected to the barn that contained blood and caged game chickens.

The Bryan County Criminal Investigation Division was contacted and arrived a short time later. They conducted a search of the property along with the owner. A barrel containing numerous deceased birds was discovered on the property along with two live birds who later succumbed to their injuries.

Deputies found various illegal gaming paraphernalia including weighing scales, betting ledgers, house rules, gaffs, twine and medicine.

One man directing traffic outside of the barn was arrested.

