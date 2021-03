SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A 14 year old Sherman girl missing for over a week has been located and is safe, according to Sherman police.

Giana Smith went missing on February 17 last seen in Sherman.

No further details were immediately available.

**MISSING JUVENILE UPDATE** Giana Smith, who had been reported as a runaway since February 17th has been located and is... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Monday, March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.