Oklahoma State Fire Association honors Dickson volunteer firefighters

The Oklahoma State Fire Association gifted Dickson volunteer firefighters William Farmer and Travis Myers with new firefighting for completing a firefighter 1, a basic course in order to become state certified.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - Two Dickson Volunteer Firefighters are ready to work in their new bunker gear given to them by the state.

“It makes me feel really good knowing that they care about what gear we wear when we go to the fires,” said William Farmer, a first year volunteer firefighter.

The Oklahoma State Fire Association gifted Dickson volunteer firefighters William Farmer and Travis Myers with new firefighting gear priced at $3,000 each.

Farmer said it’s everything he needs to stay safe.

“[As a firefighter] you’re looking out for your community, so the national fire association is looking out for us, so we can look out for our community,” said Farmer.

Dickson Volunteer Fire Chief Clarence Perryman said they passed a three month-long basic firefighter course called firefighter 1.

“It’s a huge step for them, because then they can progress right  into a paid department if they desire to,” said Perryman.

Perryman said nearly 70% of firefighters in Oklahoma are volunteers, but he said the number is dwindling.

In Dickson, he said when he has a full staff it’s at 25 volunteers, but recently they’ve hit their lowest number at 14 people on call.

“Basically we have the same set of standards and the same training the paid guys have,” said Perryman.

Perryman said volunteers are always needed, volunteer departments have a wide range of jobs besides rushing into burning buildings.

“We got so well established about fire prevention that there aren’t really that many structure fires anymore, and we rely on medical calls and vehicle accidents,” said Perryman.

Perryman said people who want to help can call the Dickson Fire Department or stop by the fire station.

