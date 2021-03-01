Advertisement

Pottsboro apartment complex without water for several days

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Residents living at a Pottsboro apartment complex say they feel like they’ve been left behind, after being without running water for several days and no end in sight.

Video taken by a resident at the Abbington Junction Apartment complex in Pottsboro shows a pipe bursting inside her unit.

Monday, Feb 22, just hours after the city announced their water had been turned back on, she says the water began spraying throughout her apartment.

“Pouring from the wall in the living room, under the couch, into the kitchen area and ended up flooding the entire living room also” she said.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous says now she has to move out because of the water damage.

Shortly after, residents say the complex shut their water off due to multiple busted pipes.

“We do feel like we’ve been on the back burner, no mater what we do, we just can’t seem to get help” said Megan Ursey, a resident at the apartment complex.

A letter was posted on everyone’s door, stating that bottled water would be available for residents, as well as a discounted rate to stay at Tanglewood hotel and resort, but residents say it’s not good enough.

“I do have small children, they can’t go take a bath, they can’t brush their teeth, and we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so cleanliness is very important as well” Ursey said.

Another resident, Kimberly Cox, says she’s already been through one natural disaster before, when she moved to Grayson County after hurricane Harvey.

“It’s very frustrating, and then we just went through this storm and I had to use extra money for that” Cox said.

“Going through hurricane Harvey was a totally different situation because people helped out in a big way, and watching the community come together (and) the response was totally different than what we’re getting here” Cox said.

News 12 reached out to the Abbington Junction management for comment, and are still awaiting a response.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reacts a week after triple homicide in Celina.
Affidavit: Celina man told 911 dispatcher “I just killed my whole family”
According to court documents, on Wednesday, Ada police arrested Qumain Black on a federal...
Ex-NFL player from Ada arrested on human trafficking complaint
Day before reopening of Wanna Burger it was burglarized and had to stay closed even longer
Sherman restaurant reopens after burglary, vandalism during winter storm
Family of three-month-old infant Lyrik holds a balloon release ceremony in honor of Lyrik's...
Friends, family remember murdered Gainesville girl on what would have been 1st birthday
A Sherman couple is out $200 after watching live footage of a thief take a package right off...
Porch pirate caught on video stealing tire in Sherman

Latest News

The Oklahoma State Fire Association gifted Dickson volunteer firefighters William Farmer and...
Oklahoma State Fire Association honors Dickson volunteer firefighters
Family of three-month-old infant Lyrik holds a balloon release ceremony in honor of Lyrik's...
Friends, family remember murdered Gainesville girl on what would have been 1st birthday
According to court documents, on Wednesday, Ada police arrested Qumain Black on a federal...
Ex-NFL player from Ada arrested on human trafficking complaint
Day before reopening of Wanna Burger it was burglarized and had to stay closed even longer
Sherman restaurant reopens after burglary, vandalism during winter storm