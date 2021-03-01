Pottsboro apartment complex without water for several days

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Residents living at a Pottsboro apartment complex say they feel like they’ve been left behind, after being without running water for several days and no end in sight.

Video taken by a resident at the Abbington Junction Apartment complex in Pottsboro shows a pipe bursting inside her unit.

Monday, Feb 22, just hours after the city announced their water had been turned back on, she says the water began spraying throughout her apartment.

“Pouring from the wall in the living room, under the couch, into the kitchen area and ended up flooding the entire living room also” she said.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous says now she has to move out because of the water damage.

Shortly after, residents say the complex shut their water off due to multiple busted pipes.

“We do feel like we’ve been on the back burner, no mater what we do, we just can’t seem to get help” said Megan Ursey, a resident at the apartment complex.

A letter was posted on everyone’s door, stating that bottled water would be available for residents, as well as a discounted rate to stay at Tanglewood hotel and resort, but residents say it’s not good enough.

“I do have small children, they can’t go take a bath, they can’t brush their teeth, and we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so cleanliness is very important as well” Ursey said.

Another resident, Kimberly Cox, says she’s already been through one natural disaster before, when she moved to Grayson County after hurricane Harvey.

“It’s very frustrating, and then we just went through this storm and I had to use extra money for that” Cox said.

“Going through hurricane Harvey was a totally different situation because people helped out in a big way, and watching the community come together (and) the response was totally different than what we’re getting here” Cox said.

News 12 reached out to the Abbington Junction management for comment, and are still awaiting a response.

