Advertisement

Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

At least one student was injured in a shooting Monday at a junior high school in Arkansas.
At least one student was injured in a shooting Monday at a junior high school in Arkansas.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say one student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown following a reported shooting at a junior high school.

Watson Chapel School District says the situation Monday morning was “contained” and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an “isolated incident.”

The school is in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Ada police arrested Qumain Black on a federal...
Ex-NFL player from Ada arrested on human trafficking complaint
Family of three-month-old infant Lyrik holds a balloon release ceremony in honor of Lyrik's...
Friends, family remember murdered Gainesville girl on what would have been 1st birthday
Community reacts a week after triple homicide in Celina.
Affidavit: Celina man told 911 dispatcher “I just killed my whole family”
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Day before reopening of Wanna Burger it was burglarized and had to stay closed even longer
Sherman restaurant reopens after burglary, vandalism during winter storm

Latest News

A routine traffic stop Sunday night in Stringtown led to a drug bust of nearly 14 pounds of...
Stringtown traffic stop leads to major drug bust involving juvenile
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Senate Democrats consider changes to House virus relief bill with stimulus checks
The United States now has three COVID-19 vaccines on the market after Johnson & Johnson's...
Why you should consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a...
Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues
A Choctaw County ambulance was reportedly stolen from Soper, Okla. last night.
Suspect who stole, abandoned ambulance sought in Choctaw Co.