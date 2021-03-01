13 pounds of marijuana seized in Stringtown traffic stop

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KXII) - A routine traffic stop Sunday night in Stringtown led to a drug bust of nearly 14 pounds of marijuana.

Stringtown police officers say that they pulled the vehicle over after having observed the driver traveling left of the center lane multiple times.

The officers searched the vehicle after they smelled marijuana, locating 13 to 14 pounds of the controlled substance, which is far above the state’s allowance of 8 ounces with a medical marijuana card.

The driver’s underaged nephew was in the vehicle.

The man’s name has not been released yet, but he was arrested and now faces multiple charges including operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.