Advertisement

Suspect who stole, abandoned ambulance sought in Choctaw Co.

A Choctaw County ambulance was reportedly stolen from Soper, Okla. last night.
A Choctaw County ambulance was reportedly stolen from Soper, Okla. last night.(Choctaw County Ambulance Authority)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOPER, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County Ambulance Authority ambulance was reportedly stolen from a Soper residence Sunday night as paramedics were responding to a 911 call.

Paramedics were inside the home treating a patient around 11:30 p.m. whenever a young male stole the ambulance from outside of the residence. The paramedics were treating the patient whenever the theft occurred.

The ambulance was abandoned south of Soper with medicine and supplies reportedly stolen.

If you have any information or can identify this suspect, contact the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 326-2130.

At 11:27pm one of our Ambulances was stolen from a residence in Soper as we were responding to a 911 call. As my medics...

Posted by Choctaw County Ambulance Authority on Monday, March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Ada police arrested Qumain Black on a federal...
Ex-NFL player from Ada arrested on human trafficking complaint
Family of three-month-old infant Lyrik holds a balloon release ceremony in honor of Lyrik's...
Friends, family remember murdered Gainesville girl on what would have been 1st birthday
Community reacts a week after triple homicide in Celina.
Affidavit: Celina man told 911 dispatcher “I just killed my whole family”
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Day before reopening of Wanna Burger it was burglarized and had to stay closed even longer
Sherman restaurant reopens after burglary, vandalism during winter storm

Latest News

A routine traffic stop Sunday night in Stringtown led to a drug bust of nearly 14 pounds of...
Stringtown traffic stop leads to major drug bust involving juvenile
The Oklahoma State Firefighters Association gifted Dickson volunteer firefighters brand new...
Oklahoma State Firefighter Association honors Dickson volunteer firefighters
Residents living at a Pottsboro apartment complex say they feel like they’ve been left behind,...
Pottsboro apartment complex without water for several days
The Oklahoma State Fire Association gifted Dickson volunteer firefighters William Farmer and...
Oklahoma State Firefighters Association honors Dickson volunteer firefighters