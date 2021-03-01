Suspect who stole, abandoned ambulance sought in Choctaw Co.

SOPER, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County Ambulance Authority ambulance was reportedly stolen from a Soper residence Sunday night as paramedics were responding to a 911 call.

Paramedics were inside the home treating a patient around 11:30 p.m. whenever a young male stole the ambulance from outside of the residence. The paramedics were treating the patient whenever the theft occurred.

The ambulance was abandoned south of Soper with medicine and supplies reportedly stolen.

If you have any information or can identify this suspect, contact the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 326-2130.

