Advertisement

Why you should consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States now has three COVID vaccines on the market.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose shot was given the green light over the weekend, but some health experts worry Americans may turn up their noses at this latest vaccine.

Why?

In global trials, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine had a slightly lower efficacy rate than the other two on the U.S. market.

“There are advantages and disadvantages of all the vaccines and, actually, it’s hard to compare them side by side because they were tested at different times,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and CNN medical analyst.

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine was tested in South Africa where a variant believed to be more contagious was first identified. There, the vaccine showed a 64% efficacy.

In the United States, the vaccine showed 72% efficacy rate overall and against severe forms of the disease was even higher, offering nearly 86% protection.

“The endpoint that I think really matters is the endpoint of preventing severe disease,” Wen said. “Especially severe enough disease that causes hospitalization and death because, ultimately, that’s what we care about.”

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine may also be effective against asymptomatic infection, but more research needs to be done.

“It’s a small data set looking at asymptomatic transmission, but it does give increasing evidence that getting the vaccine prevents you not just from getting sick yourself, but probably also reduces your chance of spreading the virus to others, too,” Wen said.

Bottom line, Wen said you should take “whatever vaccine is made available to you.”

Experts say the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also a gamechanger because of the ease in which it’s administered.

Unlike other vaccines doesn’t have to be stored frozen.

That means it can be more easily kept in doctor’s offices and community pharmacies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Ada police arrested Qumain Black on a federal...
Ex-NFL player from Ada arrested on human trafficking complaint
Family of three-month-old infant Lyrik holds a balloon release ceremony in honor of Lyrik's...
Friends, family remember murdered Gainesville girl on what would have been 1st birthday
Community reacts a week after triple homicide in Celina.
Affidavit: Celina man told 911 dispatcher “I just killed my whole family”
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Day before reopening of Wanna Burger it was burglarized and had to stay closed even longer
Sherman restaurant reopens after burglary, vandalism during winter storm

Latest News

A routine traffic stop Sunday night in Stringtown led to a drug bust of nearly 14 pounds of...
Stringtown traffic stop leads to major drug bust involving juvenile
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Senate Democrats consider changes to House virus relief bill with stimulus checks
President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a...
Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues
A Choctaw County ambulance was reportedly stolen from Soper, Okla. last night.
Suspect who stole, abandoned ambulance sought in Choctaw Co.