Armed intruder held at gunpoint by Denison resident
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne man in the Grayson County Jail tonight after breaking into a home outside Denison, only to be held at gunpoint by the homeowner.
Deputies tell us around 9:00 Sunday night, a man found Robert Wayne Cooper squatting inside his home on Carpenters Bluff Road.
That homeowner held Cooper, who had a knife on him, at gunpoint until deputies could arrive.
They arrested the 29-year-old for criminal trespassing.
No reports of injuries.
Cooper is still in jail tonight on a $2,000 bond.
