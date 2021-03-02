City of Sherman looking into generator for water treatment plant

Advertisement

By Meredith McCown
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman will be spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in winter storm recovery efforts, the majority from paying overtime to city employees.

To prevent something like this from happening again, they could spend over a million dollars more.

They’re talking about putting a generator the size of a semi-trailer at the water treatment plant.

It would have to be around 1.2 megawatts, enough electricity to power 400 to 900 homes for a year.

That could cost at least one million dollars.

“Unfortunately, it failed us in this event,” said Sherman City Council member Shawn Teamann.

A perfect storm.

That’s what the City of Sherman calls the water crisis that left thousands without water during the record-breaking Texas winter weather.

Teamann said when with the water treatment plant lost power, the city switched over to well water, but that didn’t fix the problem.

“With almost every single faucet being dripping in Sherman, it wasn’t able to keep up,” Teamann said.

Add in dozens of water main breaks plus frozen pipes, and it was a recipe for disaster.

Monday night Sherman City Council talked about the possibility of getting generators for each part of the water system.

The treatment plant, the pump station at Lake Texoma, and the wastewater treatment plant.

“A generator at all three of those sites would certainly put us in a much better position moving forward, in the event that we see this happen again,” Teamann said.

But he said the repercussions from the storm will be costly

City spokesman Nate Strauch says generators alone will cost over a million dollars at minimum.

General recovery costs, including materials for broken pipes and hundreds of overtime hours for city workers, are totaling to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This month, the city is giving each water customer a $30 credit, about $400,000 in all, to help with the increased bills.

“We saw the community come together like we’ve never seen before. And I think that’s a really beautiful thing for this area,” Teamann said.

City staff is working with an engineering firm to help with plans moving forward.

The generator plan is just an option. They’re also talking about alternative sources of power.

They said it will all take several months to finalize.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

