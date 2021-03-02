Advertisement

SOSU standout Katie Branam named GAC Player of the Week

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern senior Katie Branam has earned Great American Conference Women’s Player of the Week honors.

Branam earned the award following her performance in a trio of wins to close out the regular season. Branam, a sneior from Bells, Texas, paced the Savage Storm to three wins that moved the reigning GAC champions up to No. 2 seed for this week’s tournament. 

She hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points at East Central. After chipping in 10 points against Northwestern Oklahoma State, she went 7-for-11 in netting a game-high 18 points in a one-point win at Southern Nazarene. 

Branam and the Savage Storm will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. on March 3 at Bloomer Sullivan Arena facing the winner between Harding and Arkansas-Monticello.

