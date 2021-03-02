Advertisement

TMC Medical Minute-Colon Cancer Screening

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giana Smith
Missing Sherman teen found safe
Denison homeowner holds intruder at gunpoint until deputies arrive.
Armed intruder held at gunpoint by Denison resident
Around 250 people were seen at large cockfighting event in Bryan County over the weekend.
Illegal cock fighting arena discovered in Bryan County
Patient dies after Choctaw Co. ambulance stolen.
Man dies after ambulance stolen in Oklahoma
A routine traffic stop Sunday night in Stringtown led to a drug bust of nearly 14 pounds of...
13 pounds of marijuana seized in Stringtown traffic stop

Latest News

TMC Medical Minute-Colon Cancer Screening
TMC Medical Minutes-Watchman
TMC Medical Minutes-Watchman
TMC Medical Minutes-Congestive Heart Failure