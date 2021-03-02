Tracking a new Rain-maker
It should be gone in time for the weekend
Look a crystal clear and rather cold night with lows in the 30s to near 40 and a light south wind.
Wednesday will be a super day to be outside with sunny skies, moderate breezes and highs near 70.
An upper low tracking eastward from California will be close enough to start rain by late Thursday and more likely Thursday night and Friday. This system should be out of the way in time for a sunny and mild weekend.
The next chance for rain comes the middle of next week as a new cold front moves in.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: Sunny skies
Thursday: Windy, 30% Rain afternoon
Thursday Night: 60% Rain or Thunderstorms
Friday: 60% Thunderstorms, cooler
Saturday: Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Sunny and breezy
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy
Tuesday: 30% Showers late afternoon/night
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority