Tracking a new Rain-maker

It should be gone in time for the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Look a crystal clear and rather cold night with lows in the 30s to near 40 and a light south wind.

Wednesday will be a super day to be outside with sunny skies, moderate breezes and highs near 70.

An upper low tracking eastward from California will be close enough to start rain by late Thursday and more likely Thursday night and Friday. This system should be out of the way in time for a sunny and mild weekend.

The next chance for rain comes the middle of next week as a new cold front moves in.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: Windy, 30% Rain afternoon

Thursday Night: 60% Rain or Thunderstorms

Friday: 60% Thunderstorms, cooler

Saturday:  Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Sunny and breezy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 30% Showers late afternoon/night

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

