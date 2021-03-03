A dry weekend ahead
But first, a Friday rainmaker moves closer
Look a mostly clear and cool night, but 5 to 10 degrees warmer than last night. Lows will run through the 40s.
Thursday will offer up gusty winds but still very mild temperatures into the lower 70s. Winds will be strongest in the afternoon at 20 to 30 mph.
An upper low tracking eastward from the inter-mountain west approaches late Thursday and through the day Friday. This system should be out of the way in time for a sunny to partly weekend.
The next chance for rain, or possibly some thunderstorms, comes the middle of next week as a new cold front moves in.
Here’s the seven day:
Thursday: Increasing clouds, windy
Thursday Night: 40% Rain or Thunderstorms
Friday: 60% Thunderstorms, cooler
Saturday: Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Partly cloudy
Monday: Partly cloudy, windy
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy
Wednesday: 30% Thunderstorms
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority