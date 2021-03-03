A dry weekend ahead

Look a mostly clear and cool night, but 5 to 10 degrees warmer than last night. Lows will run through the 40s.

Thursday will offer up gusty winds but still very mild temperatures into the lower 70s. Winds will be strongest in the afternoon at 20 to 30 mph.

An upper low tracking eastward from the inter-mountain west approaches late Thursday and through the day Friday. This system should be out of the way in time for a sunny to partly weekend.

The next chance for rain, or possibly some thunderstorms, comes the middle of next week as a new cold front moves in.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Increasing clouds, windy

Thursday Night: 40% Rain or Thunderstorms

Friday: 60% Thunderstorms, cooler

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: 30% Thunderstorms

