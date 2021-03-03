Advertisement

Calera and Marietta pass school bonds

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Two school bonds were on the ballot during voting Tuesday in Calera and Marietta.

One was to perform security and H-VAC improvements at the Early Childhood Elementary and Middle Schools for 175 thousand dollars. That notion passed with 61 percent of the vote needed.

The second notion for 2 new school buses for 2-hundred grand did not pass as it only received 58 percent of the vote.

Marietta passed a 18.9 million dollar bond that will go towards a new building for middle and high school students.

Residents can expect to see an increase in property tax.

