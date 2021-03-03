Dollar General donates fifty-thousand dollars to elementary school

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Yesterday morning Dollar General gave fifty thousand dollars to Jefferson Elementary School in Ardmore.

The donation was made to aide in providing the students with new reading materials, technology programs, computers and more as part of National Read Across America Day.

General Senior Director Riley Seals says that the company’s mission is to serve others and they believe it’s important to support literacy.

Dollar General has donated over 3.8 million dollars to schools since 2013.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.