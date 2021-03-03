Advertisement

Dollar General donates fifty-thousand dollars to elementary school

Money.
Money.(AP Images)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Yesterday morning Dollar General gave fifty thousand dollars to Jefferson Elementary School in Ardmore.

The donation was made to aide in providing the students with new reading materials, technology programs, computers and more as part of National Read Across America Day.

General Senior Director Riley Seals says that the company’s mission is to serve others and they believe it’s important to support literacy.

Dollar General has donated over 3.8 million dollars to schools since 2013.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient dies after Choctaw Co. ambulance stolen.
Man dies after ambulance stolen in Oklahoma
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks attends a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Texas governor lifts masks order, says businesses can open at 100%
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Giana Smith
Missing Sherman teen found safe
Around 250 people were seen at large cockfighting event in Bryan County over the weekend.
Illegal cock fighting arena discovered in Bryan County

Latest News

Madill man, Ardmore teen injured in crash
A Sherman man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.
Sherman man sentenced to 20 years in prison
Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Missing 10-year-old Carrollton girl found safe, father arrested for mother’s murders
Governor Greg Abbott updates Texans of no more mask mandate and businesses being full capacity...
Grayson County reacts to Governor’s orders to lift mask mandate, fully reopen businesses