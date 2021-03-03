Advertisement

Madill man, Ardmore teen injured in crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man and an Ardmore teen were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Dickson Tuesday night.

Troopers said around 6:30 p.m. a Jeep driven by a 16-year-old Ardmore boy was traveling south on Dickson Road when it failed to yield and was struck by a pickup driven by Andrew Jay, 60, of Madill.

A 16-year-old girl riding in the Jeep was flown to Medical City Plano, admitted in critical condition.

Jay was also flown to that Plano hospital, admitted in stable condition.

The teen driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Neither teen has been identified.

