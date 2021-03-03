Sherman man sentenced to 20 years in prison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.

28-year-old Scottlen Bennett was charged with possession with intent to deliver in 2019 whenever police found 28-grams of methamphetamine during a traffic violation.

Bennett was arrested again in 2020 while out on bond when police found a loaded, stolen gun in his vehicle.

At the sentencing hearing Monday, Judge Fallon of Grayson Co. heard evidence that Bennett received multiple disciplinary actions against Bennett while in the Grayson Co. jail including fighting and sexual misconduct towards correction’s officers.

