Advertisement

Sherman man sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Sherman man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.
A Sherman man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.(Grayson County Jail)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.

28-year-old Scottlen Bennett was charged with possession with intent to deliver in 2019 whenever police found 28-grams of methamphetamine during a traffic violation.

Bennett was arrested again in 2020 while out on bond when police found a loaded, stolen gun in his vehicle.

At the sentencing hearing Monday, Judge Fallon of Grayson Co. heard evidence that Bennett received multiple disciplinary actions against Bennett while in the Grayson Co. jail including fighting and sexual misconduct towards correction’s officers.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient dies after Choctaw Co. ambulance stolen.
Man dies after ambulance stolen in Oklahoma
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks attends a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Texas governor lifts masks order, says businesses can open at 100%
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Giana Smith
Missing Sherman teen found safe
Around 250 people were seen at large cockfighting event in Bryan County over the weekend.
Illegal cock fighting arena discovered in Bryan County

Latest News

Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Missing 10-year-old Carrollton girl found safe, father arrested for mother’s murders
Governor Greg Abbott updates Texans of no more mask mandate and businesses being full capacity...
Grayson County reacts to Governor’s orders to lift mask mandate, fully reopen businesses
Pandemic, cancelled stock shows making Texoma Expo Livestock show critical for some.
Pandemic, cancelled stock shows making Texoma Expo Livestock show critical for some
How this large donation helps with their ever-changing demand during the pandemic.
Texoma church donates 8k pounds of food to Sherman pantries