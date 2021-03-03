SOSU and ECU basketball players receive post-season GAC awards

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several members of the Southeastern and East Central basketball teams were honored by the Great American Conference.

SOSU point guard Adam Dworsky was named first-team all conference as a unanimous pick. His teammate, Kellen Manek was named honorable mention.

East Central senior Josh Apple was named second team all-conference and was joined by teammate Jalen Crutchfield who was also named to the second team.

A pair of Southeastern guards were named first team all conference on the women’s side. Kamryn Cantwell was named first team after averaging nearly 17 points per game. Briley Moon was also on the first team after averaging close to 16 points per game.

ECU’s Kendall Schulte was named second team. Madison Rehl was named honorable mention.

