Starting next Wednesday Texas is back to being fully open

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The mask mandate in Texas is no more and restaurants and business will be allowed full capacity starting next Wednesday.

Governor Abbott is letting County Judges decide what they want to do within their county.

Grayson County Judge, Bill Magers said he plans they will continue to support the Governor as they have been this whole time.

“It is now time to open Texas one hundred percent,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

Starting next Wednesday, everywhere in the state of Texas besides El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties will no longer be under a mask mandate and businesses can open back to full capacity.

Local restaurant owner, Denny Callahan of City Limits said the challenge for him when the pandemic started, was the quick change to to-go only.

“Just being open a hundred percent instead of people waiting in line or having to wait outside to get a table they can just come in and I’ll just say have a seat anywhere cause we have so much seating available next week so that’s the most exciting part,” Callahan said.

The New York Times reports almost 13% of Texans have had at least one dose of the vaccine and almost 7% have had both.

Although more doses are coming to the state every week, Glen Melancon, the Grayson County Democratic party leader, thinks getting more vaccinated before opening back up should be the main priority.

“This is the most pro life thing we could be doing right now is promoting vaccinations and making sure people wear masks until there is enough vaccines out there to keep Texans alive,” Melancon said.

Former County Chairman of Republican Party of Grayson County, Clyde Siebman, thinks now is the right time to open back up.

“As quickly as we can safely go back to normal we need to go back to normal and I’m glad to hear that the Governor and all his resources have concluded that now is the time,” Siebman said.

Denison ISD took to social media tonight to announce they will finish the school year with the same social distancing guidelines that are in place now, until further notice.

