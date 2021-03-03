Advertisement

Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Face masks will remain a requirement at many big businesses in Texas and Mississippi despite the mask mandate being lifted in those states.

Many big-box retailers and pharmacies including Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, Best Buy and Macy’s will continue to require masks for both customers and employees.

The mask rule will also stay in place at GM’s and Toyota’s manufacturing facilities.

Grocery stores like HEB and Albertson’s will require masks only for their employees. For customers, masks will be recommended.

The two states are ditching the mask requirement despite pushback from health experts and some business advocates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient dies after Choctaw Co. ambulance stolen.
Man dies after ambulance stolen in Oklahoma
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks attends a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Texas governor lifts masks order, says businesses can open at 100%
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Giana Smith
Missing Sherman teen found safe
Around 250 people were seen at large cockfighting event in Bryan County over the weekend.
Illegal cock fighting arena discovered in Bryan County

Latest News

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Two boys who went missing from southeast Louisiana have been found, officials said.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
Madill man, Ardmore teen injured in crash
Money.
Dollar General donates fifty-thousand dollars to elementary school