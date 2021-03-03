Texas Education Agency leaves decision about mask requirements up to local school boards

AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Education Agency Wednesday said it will leave the decision about mask requirements up to local school boards after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s ending the statewide mask mandate.

“The governing board of a school system may modify or eliminate by formal action…mask-related requirements,” the TEA’s updated Public Health Guidance says.

“Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged,” the TEA said Wednesday.

“Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.”

Abbott issued a new executive order Tuesday lifting most of the restrictions included in earlier orders including the statewide mask mandate and restrictions on business capacity.

“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said.

Denison ISD announced Tuesday they would continue requiring masks, as did Gainesville ISD on Wednesday. Sherman ISD told News 12 they were waiting on guidance from TEA before making any announcements.

