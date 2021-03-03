Texoma church donates 8k pounds of food to Sherman pantries

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Texoma church donated 8,000 pounds of food to two Sherman food pantries. How this large donation helps with their ever-changing demand during the pandemic.

Last Friday the Sherman area Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated 8,000 pounds of food for those in need.

“The last week since the weather we’ve seen an increase. It just varies,” said Assistant food coordinator for Masterkey Ministries, Cindy Brewer.

Masterkey Ministries in Sherman was one of two pantries chosen to received a portion of the donation. Brewer says the need has fluctuated since the pandemic started, and the donation will help fill boxes for their weekly food distribution events.

“It makes a big difference. It’s able to feed around 1,400 to 1,600 people a week,” said Brewer.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in people needing our services. So people who have not used our services before are now finding that this is a viable alternative for them,” said Interim executive director for Grand Central Station, Jerry Holbert.

Holbert says Grand Central Station gets a lot of their food from the North Texas Food Bank, and donations of this size are rare.

“But what this does for us is we have three areas in which we deal with food insufficiency,” said Holbert.

Those three areas are the Dining Car soup kitchen, Market Depot food pantry, and Children’s Express bagged lunch for students.

“All of this food that we just received can be put depending on what it is,” said Holbert.

Both groups received about 4,000 pounds of canned and packaged dry goods.

The church’s President and leader of the Sherman area church, Christian Cooper, says the two groups were chosen based on their connection to the community and their leadership in local food distribution.

“We will make sure that we are appropriate in our thanks to our Church of Latter Day Saints friends,” said Holbert.

