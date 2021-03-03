Advertisement

Texoma church donates 8k pounds of food to Sherman pantries

By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Texoma church donated 8,000 pounds of food to two Sherman food pantries. How this large donation helps with their ever-changing demand during the pandemic.

Last Friday the Sherman area Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated 8,000 pounds of food for those in need.

“The last week since the weather we’ve seen an increase. It just varies,” said Assistant food coordinator for Masterkey Ministries, Cindy Brewer.

Masterkey Ministries in Sherman was one of two pantries chosen to received a portion of the donation. Brewer says the need has fluctuated since the pandemic started, and the donation will help fill boxes for their weekly food distribution events.

“It makes a big difference. It’s able to feed around 1,400 to 1,600 people a week,” said Brewer.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in people needing our services. So people who have not used our services before are now finding that this is a viable alternative for them,” said Interim executive director for Grand Central Station, Jerry Holbert.

Holbert says Grand Central Station gets a lot of their food from the North Texas Food Bank, and donations of this size are rare.

“But what this does for us is we have three areas in which we deal with food insufficiency,” said Holbert.

Those three areas are the Dining Car soup kitchen, Market Depot food pantry, and Children’s Express bagged lunch for students.

“All of this food that we just received can be put depending on what it is,” said Holbert.

Both groups received about 4,000 pounds of canned and packaged dry goods.

The church’s President and leader of the Sherman area church, Christian Cooper, says the two groups were chosen based on their connection to the community and their leadership in local food distribution.

“We will make sure that we are appropriate in our thanks to our Church of Latter Day Saints friends,” said Holbert.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giana Smith
Missing Sherman teen found safe
Patient dies after Choctaw Co. ambulance stolen.
Man dies after ambulance stolen in Oklahoma
Denison homeowner holds intruder at gunpoint until deputies arrive.
Armed intruder held at gunpoint by Denison resident
Around 250 people were seen at large cockfighting event in Bryan County over the weekend.
Illegal cock fighting arena discovered in Bryan County
A routine traffic stop Sunday night in Stringtown led to a drug bust of nearly 14 pounds of...
13 pounds of marijuana seized in Stringtown traffic stop

Latest News

At their Monday night meeting, Sherman City Council talked about the possibility of getting...
City of Sherman looking into generator for water treatment plant
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
Oklahoma epidemiologist: State to use CDC COVID death report
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks attends a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Texas governor lifts masks order, says businesses can open at 100%
How this large donation helps with their ever-changing demand during the pandemic.
Texoma church donates 8k pounds of food to Sherman pantries