A semi-showery Friday followed by a Sunny Weekend

A decent chance of rain, but rather low amounts
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s going to be a breezy and mild night with just a few showers possible. Lows will be quite mild- abouit 50 degrees. Friday see our highest chance of rain as an upper low passes during the day. It will be cooler, rather windy and the skies will offer up some scattered showers for you to dodge. Winds will gust from the north at 15 to 25 mph.

The low departs, leaving stable air in its wake, expect lots of sun over the weekend. We’ll have clear chilly nights (but above freezing) and mild highs in the 60s.

Expect strong winds to develop Tuesday and this leads to a chance of rain Wed-Fri as a cold front slowly moves in.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 40% Showers, cooler

Saturday:  Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Sunny and breezy

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Rain, very windy

Thursday: 40% Rain or Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

