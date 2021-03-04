Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Texas girl

Amber Alert for Adeline Paige Welch
Amber Alert for Adeline Paige Welch(College Station Police Department)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXII) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Texas toddler.

Adeline Paige Welch, 3, was last seen on March 3 around 10:30 p.m., in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail in College Station. She was wearing pink jeans and a white shirt.

College Station police say the child’s mother, Maranda Nicole Nichols, 30, was last seen with Adeline Wednesday night. They are believed to be in a 2006 Toyota Highlander, white in color, with Texas LP MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker on the back window.

College Station police say their last possible known location was in the Dallas/Fort Worth area early Thursday morning.

Nichols does not have full legal custody of Adeline. The toddler suffers from medical conditions that place her in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury. Police found the life sustaining medical equipment and medication she requires at the residence in the 1500 block of Holleman.

Adeline is 3′ and 26 lbs.

Nichols is 5′ 110 lbs, has green eyes and is bald or wearing an unknown color wig.

Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Governor Greg Abbott updates Texans of no more mask mandate and businesses being full capacity...
Grayson County reacts to Governor’s orders to lift mask mandate, fully reopen businesses
Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Missing 10-year-old Carrollton girl found safe, father arrested for mother’s murders
President of Animal Wellness Action applauds Bryan County Sheriff for their arrest made in the...
Man arrested in Bryan Co. cockfighting bust identified
A Mead man tracked down his own stolen property Monday, when he arrived to where it was at he...
Mead man tracks down his own burglar

Latest News

FILE
Tishomingo man hospitalized in D.U.I. crash
Texas, as mandated by the Governor, is set to reopen in one week, while thousands in Grayson...
Over 1,000 people got COVID-19 vaccine in Grayson County
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces lifting of mask mandate and full reopening of businesses...
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
A Mead man tracked down his own stolen property Monday, when he arrived to where it was at he...
Mead man tracks down his own burglar