Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Texas girl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXII) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Texas toddler.

Adeline Paige Welch, 3, was last seen on March 3 around 10:30 p.m., in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail in College Station. She was wearing pink jeans and a white shirt.

College Station police say the child’s mother, Maranda Nicole Nichols, 30, was last seen with Adeline Wednesday night. They are believed to be in a 2006 Toyota Highlander, white in color, with Texas LP MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker on the back window.

College Station police say their last possible known location was in the Dallas/Fort Worth area early Thursday morning.

Nichols does not have full legal custody of Adeline. The toddler suffers from medical conditions that place her in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury. Police found the life sustaining medical equipment and medication she requires at the residence in the 1500 block of Holleman.

Adeline is 3′ and 26 lbs.

Nichols is 5′ 110 lbs, has green eyes and is bald or wearing an unknown color wig.

Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Adeline Welch from College Station, TX, on 03/04/2021, TX plate MWS8187. pic.twitter.com/0BS9bdkSzz — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 4, 2021

