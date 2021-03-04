Charges made in murder of 30-year-old Idabel woman

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - Two people have been charged in the shooting death of an Idabel woman that took place in January.

According to the District Court of McCurtain County 23-year-old William Wright and 25-year-old Jordan Bryan have each been charged with second degree murder for the death of 30-year-old Stephanie Inglehart.

On Jan. 4, Wright and then girlfriend, Inglehart, went to Booker T. Washington Park to fight Bryant following an argument between Bryant and Inglehart over the suspicion that Bryant had stolen her.

Court Affiant, Special Agent Chad Dansby says that Bryant began shooting at Wright’s Ford Fusion with a 9 mm pistol as Wright and Inglehart pulled up to the park. A gunfight between Bryant and Wright ensued leading to Inglehart being shot.

Wright drove Inglehart to McCurtain Memorial Hospital where she died.

