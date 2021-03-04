Elmore City man accused of burning his daughter and assaulting his wife

ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - An Elmore City man is in the Garvin County Jail for child abuse and assault charges toward his wife and daughter.

“A five-year-old kid does not deserve that,” said Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett.

In February during the sub freezing temperatures, a Garvin County deputy answered a mother’s call for help.

“When the deputy rolled up, she knew something was going on. She was on alert,” said Sheriff Mullett. “She had stated she was being beat and abused by her boyfriend.”

Mullett said the woman’s husband, 29-year-old Mohamad Abdelrahman attacked her with a baseball bat after she used it for self-defense. Mullett said she was left with bruises from head to toe.

But as the deputy investigated further, the scene became more gruesome.

“We came to find a 5-year-old girl that was being abused as well. Almost like a torture situation,” said Mullett.

Mullett said Abdelrahman used a scalding machete blade to burn the soles of his daughter’s feet.

Court documents show that Abdelrahman accused his wife of being disloyal and went to his daughter for answers.

Mullett said Abdelrahman tried to torture information out of his little girl. He said the blade was so hot, you could read the brand label seared into her wounds.

“It played on our heart strings, but we still had a job to do and I believed we took care of it professionally and we took care of it right and got them the help they needed,” said Mullett.

Abdelrahman faces six different charges including child abuse by injury, assault with a dangerous weapon and child neglect. He remains in the Garvin County Jail with no bond.

Mullett said Abdelrahman’s daughter and wife were taken to a hospital in Purcell. The 5-year-old required a skin graph for her 2nd degree burns and he shared she is safe with family members.

“Call us — we’ll be there, we’ll intervene. We’re willing to take any of the calls, we want to keep our community safe and we want to get some of these bad guys off of the street,” said Mullett.

If you believe a child is being abused or exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or your local police department.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.