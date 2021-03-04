Lone Grove boy attacked by German Shepherd

Lone Grove, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove boy was attacked by a dog last Tuesday.

Twelve year old Devari Jackson said he was hanging out with a friend that afternoon. He was in the home, which he said was dark, when his friend’s family’s German Shepherd attacked.

“The way the dog got me down was he grabbed me by the arm and slung me down and then just started gnawing down on this arm,” Jackson said.

Since that fateful moment last Tuesday, Jackson’s life has changed.

“I know it’s definitely been traumatic for us to try and adjust to the new way we have to live and stuff right now,” Jackson’s mother Cassey White said. “But we know that God’s got a plan.”

Jackson agreed.

“Yeah it’s kinda hard and I cant play my games right now which i would love to do,” Johnson said. “I love being busy outside and I can’t do that no more.”

He said it’s been difficult adjusting.

“Still trying to get used to being back with my dog,” Jackson said.

But his mom said the community has helped out, donating food and offering help getting to doctor appointments.

“We’re so grateful for everything that’s already been done,” White said. “We’re on a long road of recovery and we’re going to get there.”

The law says the dog must be quarantined for ten days, so animal control took the dog to Town and Country Animal Hospital.

Lone Grove Police said the dog’s owners said it had never been vicious before, but the family still took full responsibility for the event.

Jackson had one six hour surgery but doctors said he’ll need more to fix his eye, ears, and more. Donations can be made to First National Bank in Lone Grove, Ringling, Marietta, Ardmore, Velma, and Sulphur. For other ways to donate, check out here.

