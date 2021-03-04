Mead man tracks down his own burglar

MEAD, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Mead man tracked down his own stolen property Monday, when he arrived to where it was at he also found the thief who took it.

When Jason Young woke up Monday, he found that his truck had been broken into and his glock 19-x and iPad were gone.

“I went out and bought another handgun and got work started,” Young said.

At work used the locator feature on another apple device to track his iPad.

“It showed only a mile and a half away from my house,” Young said. “My first thought was somebody ditched it in the woods.”

Young saw it pop up in some woods off Highway 70, so he followed it to that location thinking someone had just ditched his things in the woods and gone on their way.

So he went to go retrieve it himself.

“I heard it dinging, because we were sending a noise to my iPad from my work and I walked around the corner and I definitely got a chill down my spine when I walked up on him,” Young said.

As he turned the corner following the pinging and peered between the trees he realized he was face to face with the thief, Aaron Green, who was squatted behind some branches hidden from the highway where he’d been for over two hours.

“I walked up and the first thing he asked was “is everything alright.” and I said you’re good, you’re good. That’s what the only thing I could think of was keep saying ‘you’re good, you’re good’,” Young said. “He talked to me a little bit and I talked him down as I was backing away andI told him I was like ‘nah you’re good buddy you’re good’.”

That’s when Young walked back and called 9-1-1.

Green had several different receipts, cards, mail and other items in his possession which lead Young to believe he wasn’t his only victim.

“I had a neighbor, he had his truck broken into and he took a couple knives,” Young said. “I saw a wallet in the bag, I saw a lot of clothes, I got to go through and my iPad was in there. Headphones a lot of just random stuff the guy was going around and stealing for no reason.”

Young said he saw Green walk about 300 yards before Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and arrested him on scene. In that time he suspects Green ditched his glock 19-X.

“He was definitely on some drugs of some sort so I think that was his biggest thing was I spooked him,” Young said.

Green’s specific charges have not been confirmed by the sheriff’s office yet. Court documents show Green has several outstanding warrants for his arrest dating back to 2019, including several other burglary charges and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Young is offering a $100 reward to anyone who is able to track down his glock 19-x he was able to recover his iPad.

