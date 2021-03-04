Advertisement

Mead man tracks down his own burglar

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEAD, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Mead man tracked down his own stolen property Monday, when he arrived to where it was at he also found the thief who took it.

When Jason Young woke up Monday, he found that his truck had been broken into and his glock 19-x and iPad were gone.

“I went out and bought another handgun and got work started,” Young said.

At work used the locator feature on another apple device to track his iPad.

“It showed only a mile and a half away from my house,” Young said. “My first thought was somebody ditched it in the woods.”

Young saw it pop up in some woods off Highway 70, so he followed it to that location thinking someone had just ditched his things in the woods and gone on their way.

So he went to go retrieve it himself.

“I heard it dinging, because we were sending a noise to my iPad from my work and I walked around the corner and I definitely got a chill down my spine when I walked up on him,” Young said.

As he turned the corner following the pinging and peered between the trees he realized he was face to face with the thief, Aaron Green, who was squatted behind some branches hidden from the highway where he’d been for over two hours.

“I walked up and the first thing he asked was “is everything alright.” and I said you’re good, you’re good. That’s what the only thing I could think of was keep saying ‘you’re good, you’re good’,” Young said. “He talked to me a little bit and I talked him down as I was backing away andI told him I was like ‘nah you’re good buddy you’re good’.”

That’s when Young walked back and called 9-1-1.

Green had several different receipts, cards, mail and other items in his possession which lead Young to believe he wasn’t his only victim.

“I had a neighbor, he had his truck broken into and he took a couple knives,” Young said. “I saw a wallet in the bag, I saw a lot of clothes, I got to go through and my iPad was in there. Headphones a lot of just random stuff the guy was going around and stealing for no reason.”

Young said he saw Green walk about 300 yards before Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and arrested him on scene. In that time he suspects Green ditched his glock 19-X.

“He was definitely on some drugs of some sort so I think that was his biggest thing was I spooked him,” Young said.

Green’s specific charges have not been confirmed by the sheriff’s office yet. Court documents show Green has several outstanding warrants for his arrest dating back to 2019, including several other burglary charges and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Young is offering a $100 reward to anyone who is able to track down his glock 19-x he was able to recover his iPad.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient dies after Choctaw Co. ambulance stolen.
Man dies after ambulance stolen in Oklahoma
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks attends a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Texas governor lifts masks order, says businesses can open at 100%
Governor Greg Abbott updates Texans of no more mask mandate and businesses being full capacity...
Grayson County reacts to Governor’s orders to lift mask mandate, fully reopen businesses
Giana Smith
Missing Sherman teen found safe

Latest News

President of Animal Wellness Action applauds Bryan County Sheriff for their arrest made in the...
A man has been arrested for a cock- fighting operation that was busted in Bryan County over the weekend.
Local business owners respond to the change in the statewide mask mandate.
Local businesses react to lifted Texas mask mandate
Texas, as mandated by the Governor, is set to reopen in one week, while thousands in Grayson...
Over 1,000 people got COVID-19 vaccine in Grayson County
A Lone Grove boy is recovering from a six hour surgery after a dog attack last Tuesday.
Lone Grove boy attacked by German Shepherd