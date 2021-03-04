Over 1,000 people got COVID-19 vaccine in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas, as mandated by the Governor, is set to reopen in one week, while thousands in Grayson County are getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

“We came here today to get our shot for the COVID” said Carter Frey. “We’ve been on several lists, waiting for it and we finally got notification to come here at eleven o’clock.”

Carter Frey and his wife said the wait for their appointment Wednesday, wasn’t too bad.

Like thousands of Grayson County residents, the Freys were given their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“I’m here with my son, who’s Autistic.” said Marilyn Sherwood. “He’s getting the coronavirus vaccine, and I got mine yesterday. So, we’re just trying to protect ourselves and those around us of the virus” Sherwood said.

Grayson county is distributing vaccines as soon as they get them, making sure no doses are going to waste. County Health department director Amanda Ortiz says they gave out 1,170 Pfizer vaccines Tuesday, and over a thousand Moderna vaccines Wednesday.

“We’re focusing on those front line workers, and people in the sixty-five and up age groups or adults ages eight teen and older with underlying health conditions” said Ortiz.

As many in the county are just now getting their vaccines, some are concerned with the Governor’s executive order to reopen the state, and lift the mandate.

“It’s not a good idea, to get ahead of ourselves. We’re making progress now, so I think we should continue to go along with the other plan until we’re sure that things are safe” said Sherwood.

Others, like Wanda Hardy, are relieved. She says her family business has been struggling.

“He’s spent his life savings, trying to keep his business open, because the rent on his building is 10 thousand dollars.. and he’s been paying it monthly” Hardy said.

“We’ll probably go ahead and still wear our masks,” said Frey.

Officials say everyone in Grasyon County is guaranteed to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

