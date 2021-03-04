Advertisement

Police: Ex-chief targeted foes in string of Maryland arsons

David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.
David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.(Source: Howard County Detention Center via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a former Maryland police chief is accused of setting fires to multiple structures that belonged to his adversaries.

Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford was arrested Wednesday and is charged with over 50 felonies, including first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder.

A string of fires at multiple homes, vehicles and residential garages took place from 2011 to 2020 in Howard, Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery counties.

Authorities say investigations determined the fires were connected to people who had disagreements with Crawford, including former law enforcement officials.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Crawford served as the Laurel police chief from 2006 until his resignation in 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Governor Greg Abbott updates Texans of no more mask mandate and businesses being full capacity...
Grayson County reacts to Governor’s orders to lift mask mandate, fully reopen businesses
Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Missing 10-year-old Carrollton girl found safe, father arrested for mother’s murders
Some big businesses in Texas and Mississippi will keep mask mandates for employees and...
Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates
A Sherman man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.
Sherman man sentenced to 20 years in prison

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized Wednesday amid sexual harassment allegations.
Cuomo apologizes, refuses to resign amid sexual harassment allegations
Prince Philip, 99, is recuperating after undergoing a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing...
Prince Philip undergoes successful heart surgery
Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Bystander’s baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting
A Gofundme raised funds for a Starbucks barista who had drawn the ire of a woman who didn't...
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask