Tishomingo man hospitalized in D.U.I. crash

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAPANUCKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Tishomingo man was care-flighted to Texoma Medical Center following a car crash in Wapanucka Thursday morning.

Phillip Frazier of Tishomingo is in stable condition following the crash that lead to his vehicle overturning once before striking a tree.

Timothy Cunningham was treated for minor head and arm injuries before being released.

According to Johnston County Officials, Cunningham appeared to be impaired at the time of the collision but, due to his injuries, does not remain in police custody.

