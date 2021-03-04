Van Alstyne’s Beckham signs with UNT

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne Panthers field goal kicker Aaron Beckham is headed to North Texas to play his college football.

Beckham signed with the Mean Green this morning. He is excited about making it all official.

“There’s tons of work the past four years of high school, just playing tons and tons of football,” Beckham said. “We are all stressing about college, like where we are going to go and how we are going to get there. Just being able to sign just lifts all the weight off your shoulders and it’s the deal.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.