Advertisement

Van Alstyne’s Beckham signs with UNT

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne Panthers field goal kicker Aaron Beckham is headed to North Texas to play his college football.

Beckham signed with the Mean Green this morning. He is excited about making it all official.

“There’s tons of work the past four years of high school, just playing tons and tons of football,” Beckham said. “We are all stressing about college, like where we are going to go and how we are going to get there. Just being able to sign just lifts all the weight off your shoulders and it’s the deal.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient dies after Choctaw Co. ambulance stolen.
Man dies after ambulance stolen in Oklahoma
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks attends a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Texas governor lifts masks order, says businesses can open at 100%
Governor Greg Abbott updates Texans of no more mask mandate and businesses being full capacity...
Grayson County reacts to Governor’s orders to lift mask mandate, fully reopen businesses
Giana Smith
Missing Sherman teen found safe

Latest News

Grayson-Ranger Softball Highlights
Grayson-Ranger Softball Highlights
Van Alstyne's Aaron Beckham signs with UNT
Van Alstyne's Aaron Beckham signs with UNT
Grayson-Ranger Softball Highlights
Grayson-Ranger Softball Highlights
Muenster-Lipan Girls Hoops Highlights
Muenster-Lipan Girls Hoops Highlights