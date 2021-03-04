Advertisement

Wild turkey shatters window at dentist’s office, enters examination room

By KOVR Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KOVR) – A wild turkey certainly ruffled feathers with his ungraceful entrance at a dentist’s office recently.

Photos show the giant hole he left in a glass window of an examination room.

The bird eventually got plucked up and sent to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, where he’s now recovering.

“Usually they knock themselves out when they go into the window,” said Greg Grimm, treasurer of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.

Grimm’s theory is that the turkey mistook his reflection for another male and attacked what he thought was a competitor for mates, since it’s now mating season for wild turkeys.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Governor Greg Abbott updates Texans of no more mask mandate and businesses being full capacity...
Grayson County reacts to Governor’s orders to lift mask mandate, fully reopen businesses
Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Missing 10-year-old Carrollton girl found safe, father arrested for mother’s murders
Some big businesses in Texas and Mississippi will keep mask mandates for employees and...
Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates
A Sherman man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.
Sherman man sentenced to 20 years in prison

Latest News

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks during the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources...
Senate energy panel backs Haaland for interior secretary
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
A baby was injured in a police shooting in Houston on Wednesday night.
Man dead, bystander’s baby hurt in Houston police shooting
Woman facing felony charges after taking goat and dying its coat blue and green.
Alabama woman charged for stealing, dying goat